Wisconsin Election Commission says director acted properly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission determined Friday that Gov. Tony Evers and the commission’s director acted properly when they finalized results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election in the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the commission made a pair of decisions rejecting complaints brought by a Republican commissioner who said the state's vote totals were improperly certified.

At least one Republican on the evenly divided commission sided with the three Democrats in finding the election results were handled properly.

In December, Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson filed complaints against Evers, a Democrat, and Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s nonpartisan director, alleging they had improperly handled the results.

Attorneys from the Madison law firm DeWitt concluded that Evers and Wolfe acted properly. The commission accepted the conclusions.