 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, then Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman speaks during a court hearing at the Grant County Courthouse in Lancaster, Wis. The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin is accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe. The comments former Justice Gableman made in a video posted online Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, came less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle.”

 Jessica Reilly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin is accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.

The comments former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman made in a video posted online Saturday came less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle,” warning election officials under scrutiny should be “lawyered up.”

In a radio interview Friday, Gableman compared the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Nazi propaganda, a comment he rescinded but that led to calls for him to resign or be fired.

Gableman last week issued subpoenas to election officials and mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities and said they would have to come to his office for interviews this month. Someone working with Gableman then told the mayors they could submit more limited information and avoid interviews. But Gableman on Friday appeared to waffle, saying the interviews would happen if the officials didn't cooperate.

People are also reading…

He has posted two videos in an attempt to communicate with the public about the work of the investigation.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ordered the investigation under pressure from Donald Trump, who has claimed without evidence that he won Wisconsin last year. President Joe Biden won the state by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts and a variety of court rulings.

Evers, Democrats and even some Republicans have lambasted the investigation as a sham that undermines faith in elections and democracy. Gableman said his investigation was about restoring trust in elections.

“I would like to ask Tony Evers how is it a boondoggle for the people of Wisconsin to find out if their elections were run fairly?" he asked in the video posted Saturday. "What’s the alternative? The alternative is looking the other way.”

Gableman in November told a rally of Trump supporters, without evidence, that the election was stolen. In an interview with the Journal Sentinel last week, Gableman said he didn't understand how elections work.

In his latest video, which had been viewed just over 1,000 times as of Monday morning, Gableman takes aim at Evers.

“If the governor believes that it has been proven the election was conducted flawlessly, then he is completely ignorant to the concerns of Wisconsin voters who have great concerns regarding the sanctity and security of their vote,” Gableman said.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback compared the investigation to a circus and said Gableman was a ringleader who doesn't understand the elections process and “has predetermined the results of this sham review.”

“This video only further underscores the governor’s comments that this is a $700,000 boondoggle on taxpayer dime to confirm what independent reviews have already proven: Wisconsin had a free, fair, and secure election, and President Biden won,” Cudaback said.

The probe initially focused on grants that the heavily Democratic cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine received from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run the election.

The grants were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. They angered some Republicans because $6.3 million went to the five Democratic cities that ultimately voted for Biden. That was part of $10 million in grants that went to more than 200 communities across Wisconsin.

Gableman suggested in the video that he views the grants as illegal, even though courts have ruled that there was nothing illegal about them.

“Millions of dollars in private funds may have been used in the public management of elections to achieve a preferred outcome at the expense of election integrity — if indeed this occurred — would be the true definition of a boondoggle," Gableman said. “And it would also mark the beginning of tyranny and the end of the American experiment in democracy.”

Gableman also said he had “compelling evidence that Wisconsin’s elections laws were not properly followed by election officials at both the state and local levels.” He said violations of law, or protocol, or both may have occurred.

“There is also evidence that ambiguities in the law were expansively interpreted, so much so to potentially undermine ballots security measures,” Gableman said.

He did not describe that evidence.

Also Monday, the Republican chair of the state Assembly elections committee, who has called for a broader Arizona-style audit to be conducted in Wisconsin, said she disapproved of Gableman saying mayors who cooperate with his investigation will be granted immunity. As special counsel, Gableman has no power to prosecute.

Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen also criticized Gableman for discounting results of the Arizona audit, which was widely disparaged by experts as riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. Brandtjen said only a recounting of ballots and an audit of voting machines in Wisconsin “would finally rebuild trust in Wisconsin elections.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.

Watch Now: Related Video

DOI report claims NYC mayor Bill de Blasio misused NYPD resources

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News