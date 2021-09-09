Wisconsin election investigator demands state preserve data

The commission, made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, argued for hours over what to do. The Republican commissioners weren't satisfied with repeated assurances from both ES&S officials and the commission's administrator, Meagan Wolfe, that all data required to be stored under state law would indeed be retained.

Commissioner Dean Knudson said he'd like the state to require people to vote by hand and allow only the disabled to use machines going forward.

"Touch screens just lead to distrust in our elections," he said.

The Democratic commissioners accused the Republicans of wasting time on conspiracy theories.

“(Data retention has) never been an issue in last 20 years or more we’ve had machines. Now we want to make sure we capture things that after an election is over have little or no impact on the election,” Commissioner Julie Glancey said. “We’re wasting a lot of time talking about keeping things that in the end really have no purpose.”

In the end, the commission voted to allow ES&S to sell new equipment only to clerks who don't have existing ES&S systems, ensuring that no existing systems will be upgraded.