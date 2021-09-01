Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly half of the $676,000 in taxpayer money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election is earmarked for data analysis, a contract released Wednesday shows.

The Associated Press obtained the contract entered into by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe, under the state open records law.

It shows that $325,000 is set aside for a data analysis contractor, indicating that the investigation will likely focus on an examination of ballots and voting machines. It also sets aside $25,000 each for the hiring of five investigators. Gableman is to be paid $55,000 over the life of the contract, which runs from Aug. 1 through the end of the year.

There is also $15,000 earmarked for communications, $50,000 for attorney fees, $25,000 for travel and $50,000 for court reporting.

The contract calls for using taxpayer money on the probe, not campaign donations or other funds as was done in a widely discredited election audit in Arizona.