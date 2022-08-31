 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin elections board wants money to bolster confidence

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, wants to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to pay for additional staff to increase the accuracy and confidence in election results, help the public better understand how elections work and more quickly process complaints.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was considering a proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General program. The funding faces major hurdles. It would have to be approved first by the commission on Wednesday, then by the Legislature, which includes many Republicans who want to dissolve the commission entirely, and then be signed into law by the next governor.

People are also reading…

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers supports the commission, which the Republican-controlled Legislature created. But his Republican challenger Tim Michels, who is endorsed by Trump and has left open the possibility of trying to decertify his 2020 loss, wants to create a new commission.

The commission has been at the heart of many complaints lodged by Trump, Republican lawmakers and others related to guidance it gave local election officials for the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal even though the commission issued guidance allowing them, and there are ongoing legal fights over who can legally return an absentee ballot and whether election clerks can fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots.

In the face of that criticism, the commission was proposing creating the new office to “promote best practices designed to increase accuracy of and confidence in election results,” according to materials provided by staff for Wednesday's meeting. The office would also increase the agency's ability to more quickly research inquiries from both the public and lawmakers, especially those alleging illegal behavior, the agency said.

The agency said that since 2016, the average number of public records requests received by the commission has increased from two per month to more than 16 per month.

Creating the office to better handle those requests “would be one clear and decisive step toward creating a more effective, efficient agency that will better address citizen concerns and requests and thus increase public confidence in our elections,” the agency said.

The proposed office would also include a legislative liaison and a communications specialist whose job it would be to convey the office's findings to lawmakers and the public, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 38-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Malaysia’s government says it will present its 2023 national budget on Oct. 7, three weeks ahead of schedule, sparking speculation that it may call an early general election. Polls aren’t due until September next year, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under pressure from his United Malays National Organization party to dissolve Parliament for an early vote. Ismail says the decision to present the budget early is not unusual and has been made by other administrations. Analysts say it signals possible early polls, with budget goodies seen as a way to win voters' support.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei lampoons the surveillance state and social media with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of Ai’s exhibit opening in Venice on Sunday. The work is the artist's warning to the world, since its title is Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” The massive piece is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore. The artwork is replete with glass icons: intricately hung skeletons and skulls, both human and animal; scattered likenesses of the Twitter bird logo and surveillance cameras.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Russian politicians offer mixed view of Gorbachev's legacy

Russian politicians offer mixed view of Gorbachev's legacy

Russian officials and lawmakers are treading carefully while reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death. They are praising him for his role in ending the Cold War but deploring his failure to avert the Soviet Union's collapse. The stance on Wednesday was reflected by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure. But the reports described his reforms as poorly planned and they held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests in dialogue with the West. The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was born into an affluent but troubled family. Yamagami is accused of killing Abe during a campaign speech in western Japan. A glimpse of his painful childhood has led to a surprising amount of sympathy in Japan, where three decades of economic malaise and social disparity have left many feeling isolation and unease. His alleged crime has also shed light on the lack of protection for children who suffer because of their families' links to a controversial church where the suspect's mother was a member.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Italian authorities are scrambling to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying migrants reached Italy's southern shores and tiny islands over the weekend. Italian media said that nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday. Some of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. Many of them were from Tunisia. Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland. The Italian news agency ANSA said Sunday that 92 migrants reached Puglia in a sailboat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jackson water crisis worsens after major flooding in Mississippi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News