 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee rule

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether municipal election clerks should be allowed to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee ballots.

Republicans have been targeting guidance issued by the commission since President Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes. There have been calls from Republican lawmakers, candidates for governor and election investigator Michael Gableman to dissolve the commission, a move opposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Trump on Tuesday endorsed Gableman’s recommendation for dissolving the commission.

People are also reading…

One of the biggest targets of Republicans is guidance the commission first issued in 2016 that allows election clerks to correct witness address omissions and mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The commission in January agreed on a 4-2 vote to adopt a temporary rule, good for six months, that followed that existing guidance. The commission on Wednesday deadlocked on whether to make that rule permanent.

All three Democrats on the commission voted in support, while the three Republicans voted against. They also deadlocked in pursuing a rule that would have required clerks to contact voters before filling in missing information. All Republicans voted in support, while Democrats were against it.

Democratic commissioners argued that allowing clerks to fill in missing information would ensure that people's ballots are not discarded for minor errors. But Republicans said voting absentee is a privilege, not a right, and comes with risks.

Democratic Commissioner Julie Glancey said voters who are homebound due to disability or age would be put at a greater disadvantage for having their ballots not counted.

“That's just wrong,” she said.

Republican Commissioner Marge Bostelmann said voters should be notified first and that should ensure they don't repeat the error.

“I don’t think it’s that hard," she said of correctly filling out the ballot certificate envelope, which requires the signature and address of a witness.

Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen accused the commission of “punting” the issue when it instead should be making it as easy as possible for people to vote.

Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell said it made sense to have the commission wait for further guidance from the Legislature.

“People have to be careful," he said of voting absentee. "I don’t believe that people aren’t capable of following directions.”

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant venomous spiders land in Southeastern U.S., expected to spread rapidly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News