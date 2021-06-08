Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition

Republicans, who hold a 21-12 majority in the Senate, still have more than enough votes without Bernier's support to pass them, which would send the bills to the Assembly.

The measures would limit the number of ballot drop boxes in any community and restrict where they can be located; require elderly and disabled people who are indefinitely confined to show photo ID in order to vote absentee; require all absentee voters to fill out more paperwork and show their ID every time they vote absentee, rather than just the first time as is current law; require anyone under age 65 who claims to be indefinitely confined to get a signed statement from a doctor, with violators guilty of a felony; and require election clerks to review voting at nursing homes and other care facilities after an election.

Republicans in Wisconsin have already approved a review of the 2020 election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and hired retired police officers to investigate unfounded reports of widespread voter fraud. Trump's narrow loss to Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin has already withstood recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties and numerous state and federal lawsuits.