 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary heats up over gas

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The two front-runners in Wisconsin's Republican primary race for governor went after one another Wednesday over gas prices, marking a more negative shift in the race less than five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch attacked rival Tim Michels by name for the first time in a television ad running statewide where she bemoans high gas prices as she fills up her minivan. Kleefisch has been criticizing Michels for in recent interviews and appearances, but the ad was the first of its kind from either of the top two candidates.

A Marquette University Law School poll two weeks ago showed Kleefisch and Michels at the front of the GOP race. Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race on Tuesday and another candidate, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, trails with support in the single digits.

People are also reading…

Kleefisch, in her ad, first dings President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, over high gas prices as she puts a gas pump into her minivan. But then she turns her attention to Michels, saying that he “pushed for years to raise our gas tax while getting rich from massive government contracts. Tim Michels is out for himself.”

Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, responded with a statement calling the ad “sad" and “completely false.”

“When politicians are shocked to find themselves losing, they go negative out of desperation," Michels said. “So it is sad that the former Lieutenant Governor has decided to go negative by falling in line with politics as usual.”

Michels said "I did not, and do not, advocate for a higher gas tax.” He said his focus was on beating Evers and fighting with Kleefisch does not help that.

The ad cites an article published last week by the conservative online website Wisconsin Right Now which detailed Michels' connection to groups that have long advocated for raising the gas tax both in Wisconsin, in other states and federally. Michels is co-owner of his family's construction firm Michels Corp.

Michels once served as president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, which was part of a coalition formed to improve roads and other state infrastructure. That group said that the gas tax was “becoming necessary” to fund Wisconsin roads. The Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association also lobbied for an increase in the federal gas tax.

Michels also served on the executive board of the Transportation Development Association. That group’s former leader, who currently serves as Evers' transportation secretary, advocated for higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees in 2018. Michels Corp. is currently a member of the TDA.

The blow-up over the Kleefisch ad is a continuation of a spat between the two candidates that started last week after Kleefisch attacked Michels over the gas tax in a television interview, leading Michels to respond by accusing Kleefisch of being “sad” and “desperate.”

Michels said he supports a gas tax holiday, opposes tying the price of gas to inflation and supports repealing the state's “minimum markup law” which prevents retailers from selling gas and other goods below cost in an attempt to attract customers.

Also on Wednesday, a super PAC that supports Kleefisch launched its first attack ad against Michels also on the gas tax issue. The group's leader, Stephan Thompson, confirmed the content of the ad but refused to release a copy of it.

Kleefisch served eight years as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker. Michels ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 but lost to then-Sen. Russ Feingold. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

The dissonant realities of President Joe Biden’s second year in office were on display Thursday as he wound up a five-day trip to Europe that highlighted both the key U.S. role in mounting a strong allied response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression and the domestic turmoil that is dragging Biden down at home. Biden appeared to welcome the time away from Washington as a respite from his domestic predicament, insisting that despite turmoil at home from inflation to gun violence, world leaders still valued America’s — and his — leadership. Biden's success abroad drew rare praise from GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who said, “Here we have a bipartisan delegation and a president who have a common goal. Back home, maybe not quite as much.'"

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Former President Donald Trump is anxiously mulling when, exactly, he should announce a presidential run for 2024 -- a decision that has become even more pressing as he tries to reclaim control of his image following a spate of damaging revelations by the House select committee investigating his role in January 6, 2021.

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years. The vote Thursday thrusts veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister. He will try to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision. Polls indicate it will be a difficult road for Lapid to defeat his main rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is a divisive figure who is at the heart of Israel’s protracted political crisis. Lapid is a former author, newspaper columnist and TV host, and was the architect of the outgoing coalition government. As with the previous four elections, the upcoming vote promises to be another referendum on Netanyahu. The election is set for Nov. 1.

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson says she's “truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation” and extends thanks to her new colleagues for their “gracious welcome.”

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is launching a $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects. Buttigieg promises wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program’s limited dollars. Under the Reconnecting Communities program, cities and states can apply for the federal aid over five years to rectify harm caused by roadways built primarily through lower-income, Black communities after the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system. Projects could include new rapid bus transit lines; caps built on top of highways with green spaces, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways to allow for safe crossings; and partial removal of highways.

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after travelling to Canada later this month.  Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he misstepped while the knee ligament was inflamed.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Justice Department operation targets violent crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News