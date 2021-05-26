Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election

A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county on Tuesday debated a review of their voting machines. A similar debate has caused sharp divisions in a New Hampshire town. In some cases, the efforts have been inspired by an audit of the votes in Arizona’s Maricopa County, an elaborate exercise engineered by the GOP-led state Senate. The reviews are unlikely to uncover any new revelations about the election.

Vos said the three retired police officers he hired, who will be overseen by an attorney, will have subpoena powers but his intent was not to bring charges against anyone but rather to build evidence for potential law changes. The investigation will be paid for by taxpayers but Vos said he didn’t know how much it would cost.

Vos said he hoped to have results of the investigation by the fall, around the same time that the audit is complete. He said the probe by retired police would be a fair way to look into the complaints Republicans have received.

“The attorney general won't do it,” Vos said, referring to Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The Evers administration certainly won't do it.”