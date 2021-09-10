 Skip to main content
Wisconsin GOP leaders pressured to sign election subpoenas
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 100 people who believe ongoing Republican-ordered investigations into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin aren't broad enough pressured the state's GOP legislative leadership on Friday to approve a more expansive review.

The group backing a “full forensic physical and cyber audit" includes the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, and Republican Rep. Tim Ramthun. They both spoke at an event outside the state Capitol also attended by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and Jefferson E. Davis, spokesman for a committee pushing for the broader audit.

Brandtjen attempted to get access to voting machines, ballots and other election materials in Milwaukee and Brown counties. But subpoenas she issued were rejected by both counties for not having the signatures of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Davis led the group into the Capitol to drop off copies of the subpoenas at Vos's office and the offices of Senate GOP President Chris Kapenga and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. None of the lawmakers were present.

Those seeking the broader audit said they didn't trust election reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau or by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Davis said that Gableman, Vos and State Auditor Joe Chrisman were invited to attend the event at the Capitol, but none were there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

