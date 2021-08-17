Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

Jacque said he was “largely asymptomatic with the exception of fatigue, which I had been feeling more of since the baby arrived. Fatigue has been a long-standing health concern of mine but otherwise I had good health readings when I tested positive."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about whether Jacque was vaccinated.

Wisconsin, like much of the country, has seen cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations skyrocket in recent weeks due to the more contagious delta variant. On Monday, the seven-day average of positive cases reached its highest level since February. There were 660 people hospitalized statewide as of Monday due to the virus, the highest level since late January. Over the past seven days, 179 people were admitted to the hospital due to the virus.

Jacque has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including sponsoring bills that would prevent government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination. He, like other Republicans, opposed the statewide mask mandate that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down in March.