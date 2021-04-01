Wisconsin governor seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.

Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.

If Evers is successful, Trump would have to pay more than $145,000 in one case. In the other, William Feehan, the chairman of the Republican Party of La Crosse County, would have to pay about $107,000. Evers also asked for more money to deter future meritless lawsuits, according to his filings.

Trump and his supporters filed several lawsuits in state and federal courts after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans lost every challenge.

Trump had sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper.