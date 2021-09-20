Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID

A post on Sept. 13, which includes another picture of Kleefisch speaking to a crowd inside while not wearing a mask, says she made three other stops in northwestern Wisconsin the day before.

“Stops in Hudson, Rice Lake, and Eau Claire yesterday to meet with Wisconsinites who are ready for better leadership,” she tweeted on Sept. 13. “(Don’t worry - we had the game on!)”

Kleefisch's positive test was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kleefisch is the latest in a growing number of office holders in Wisconsin who have tested positive, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Sen. Andre Jacque, who was intubated and put on a ventilator Aug. 23. His office has not provided updates on his condition in nearly a month.

New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise across Wisconsin due to the more contagious delta variant. The seven-day average of new cases was 2,741 as of Sunday, a level not seen since January.