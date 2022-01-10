 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday rejected an attempt by the state's Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state's chief elections administrator as part of his investigation into the 2020 election.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election. But it's not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued.

Gableman issued subpoenas to the mayors and elections officials in the state's five largest cities, as well as to Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Gableman filed a separate pending lawsuit in Waukesha County asking a judge to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay if they don't comply. The judge there scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary injunction to block the subpoena seeking records from the commission and a private interview with Wolfe.

Lanford, in Monday's ruling, declined the attorney general's attempt to block the subpoena of Wolfe. Gableman argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed, but Lanford declined to do that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

