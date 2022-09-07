MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes.
Biden did not back down from the label. Meanwhile, Trump hit the campaign stump as operatives worried Trump-backed Senate candidates aren't working hard enough to get elected. Catch up on politics this week.
Get the lowdown as 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint. Both parties fear their advantage may be slipping. President Biden's weak standing combines with deep voter pessimism. But is the GOP working hard enough to win?
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.
Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.
It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.
It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.
The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.
Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.
A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.