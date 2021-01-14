Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

Opponents include both Republican and Democratic voters and former office holders, groups formed to create nonpartisan maps, law professors from Harvard University, Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters, the Wisconsin Association for Justice, Common Cause Wisconsin and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice. Nearly 2,000 comments in opposition were submitted.

They argue that the change would benefit Republicans, allow for lawsuits to be brought prematurely without proper fact-finding in lower courts, and sew distrust among the public that the state Supreme Court is on the side of Republicans.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack asked supporters of the proposal why it was necessary, given that the court can already take a redistricting case directly, bypassing lower courts, if it wants to. She also questioned the practicality of a part of the rule that would allow the state Supreme Court to draw maps.

“Drawing maps would take a huge staff. We don’t have them,” Roggensack said. ”I don’t know how in the world you think the court could ever draw the map. ... This rule makes the court proactive, that’s just not how we operate.”