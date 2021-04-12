Wisconsin justices weigh sweeping environmental cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard a pair of far-reaching environmental lawsuits on Monday that could define the limits of factory farming and high-capacity well regulations and determine how far state agencies can go when interpreting state law.

The justices heard oral arguments in both cases, concluding they hinge on whether a law Republicans passed in 2011 limiting agencies' powers trumps the Department of Natural Resources' broad authority to protect Wisconsin's waters.

It was unclear when the court might rule. A decision that the law limits agency discretion could force departments across state government to spend years writing new rules to give themselves the authority to impose regulations on a case-by-case basis. That could set up innumerable clashes with Republican legislators, who have the final say on agency rules and already believe the executive branch oversteps its authority.

Conservation group Clean Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in 2015 demanding the DNR enforce standards that an administrative law judge imposed on an expansion permit for Kinnard Farms in Kewaunee County. The judge imposed permit conditions that called for the farm to monitor its impact on off-site groundwater and limit the number of animals to reduce manure.