 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin lawmaker returns to work after bout of COVID-19

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator returned to work Thursday for the first time since COVID-19 left him breathing through a ventilator.

Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, of De Pere, was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing without a mask. He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 but improved enough that doctors discharged him on Sept. 21 to a rehab facility. He said last week that he's still using a walker but is feeling better every day.

He chaired a meeting of the Senate's human services committee on Thursday afternoon, joining the proceeding by phone. He began the meeting by thanking everyone who has supported him during his battle with the disease, including “medical professionals” helping him through his recovery.

“Looking forward to getting back,” he said.

He outlined two bills he's sponsoring for the committee. One would create a foster parents bill of rights. The other would create requirements for elder abuse investigations. His voice sounded strong as he discussed the bills.

Earlier in the day, he attended a Senate judiciary committee hearing by phone.

People are also reading…

It's unclear if Jacque has been vaccinated against COVID-19. He's one of the Legislature's most conservative members and has fought vaccine and mask mandates. He has sponsored bills that would prohibit government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination and joined with other Republicans in opposing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The state Supreme Court struck the mandate down in March.

Jacque resides in De Pere and has six children, including an infant. His wife, Renee Jacque, said that five of their family’s eight members have tested positive. Of the family’s three fully vaccinated members, one contracted the virus with mild symptoms, she said.

After her husband fell ill, she asked people to consider trusting doctors and get vaccinated. She hasn’t said who in the family has been vaccinated.

———

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF: Pandemic has worsened poverty, inequality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News