Wisconsin proceeds with updating unemployment call center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Implementing a new call center to help unemployed people 24 hours a day, seven days a week is moving ahead with the signing of a $1.2 million contract, Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Thursday.

The state Department of Workforce Development received a $2.4 million federal grant that it is using to begin overhauling the 50-year-old computer system that Evers has blamed for causing delays in helping customers and getting out unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Problems with the state's call center, which was unable to handle the massive spike in calls particularly early on in the pandemic, will be the first target for improvements with the system. Republicans have blamed the Democratic governor for not doing more sooner to address the problem and a state audit showed that fewer than 1% of calls to the unemployment hotline were answered by state officials.