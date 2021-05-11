Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion, all of which the governor has the authority to allocate. But the Treasury Department now says the state will receive $2.5 billion.

Evers had said he wanted to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, tourism, workers and small-business owners, as well as $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband.

Evers has not said how the state’s reduced payment will affect his spending plans.

Wisconsin will get its money in two payments because the state’s unemployment rate of 3.8% in March was not more than 2 points higher than it was in February 2020, when it stood at 3.5%. Thirty states were getting their money in two batches, while 20 others had worsened unemployment rates that allowed them to get it all at once.

Evers and Baldwin wrote that the split in funding “does not necessarily reflect the urgency or the level of need that many businesses, families, workers, and community organizations have right now. ... A delay of up to a year in being able to access these funds in Wisconsin risks slowing our economic relief and the successful recovery progress we’ve made to date.”