Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting

“Eric Holder doesn’t want fair maps,” Jefferson said. “He wants maps that are tilted to Democrats’ favor.”

As the once-a-decade redistricting conflicts heat up in Wisconsin and across the country, Republicans and Democrats are wrestling with how far to press their advantages in a fight as consequential as any election. For Republicans, that means building on the success of 10 years ago — even as some population and political trends work against them. For Democrats, it’s a test of their commitment to the changes they’ve long argued are needed to create a level playing field.

Any maps passed by the Wisconsin Legislature would need Evers' signature. In the likely event of a veto, lawsuits from groups like the one Holder leads are expected, which would put a court in position to approve the maps. Holder's group has already filed lawsuits in Minnesota, Louisiana and Pennsylvania asking the courts to begin preparing to redraw maps, in the likely event that their legislature and governor can’t agree on a plan.

Other priority states for the group this year are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.