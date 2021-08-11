Wisconsin Republican election probe hits roadblocks

Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt said the matter was still being reviewed and he did not expect an update this week.

When asked Tuesday whether the counties should comply, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said “hell no.” Brandtjen responded by saying "if Governor Evers is so confident there were no issues, he would be more than willing to show it. What are they hiding?”

Vos, who has not commented since she issued the subpoenas last week, did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about whether he would sign the subpoenas. But he has previously said he didn't think a third election investigation was necessary given the two other ongoing ones.

Vos has designated Gableman as a special counsel with powers to hire his own investigators after two hired by Vos quit last month. As of Tuesday, no contracts had been signed for any new investigators, according to Blazel.