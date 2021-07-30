Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation

Vos said there is no one definition of “forensic audit” but he is hopeful the results of the probe he ordered, and the one done by the nonpartisan Audit Bureau, will be sufficient.

“If you have two independent investigations where they are going to go the way the evidence leads them, that should be something we should all get around," Vos said.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts rejected numerous lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome. Democrats have derided calls for more investigations as feeding into conspiracy theories and lies that Trump actually won the state.

Trump last month called out Vos and two other Republican legislative leaders, saying they were “working hard to cover up election corruption.” Vos and the other Wisconsin Republicans said Trump was misinformed.

There are almost no documented cases of election fraud in Wisconsin.

Two people have been charged with election fraud out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by elections officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona.

