Wisconsin Republican lawmakers call for overturning election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers, including one running for governor, spoke at a rally Tuesday in the Wisconsin Capitol urging support for the legally impossible act of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

“You’re not crazy,” Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly's elections committee, told the crowd.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who announced Saturday that he was running for governor, also spoke to the crowd, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Ramthun has led an effort to get Republicans who control the Legislature to take up a resolution he wrote to pull back Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, a move that GOP leaders have refused to make and that nonpartisan legislative attorneys say can't legally be done.

Jefferson Davis, former Menomonee Falls village president who has helped lead an effort to get lawmakers to further scrutinize the 2020 election and organized the rally, said the group’s goal “is to just force a vote.”

Davis and event attendees had planned to conclude their rally by visiting the offices of lawmakers who serve on the Assembly rules committee, where Ramthun’s resolution has been assigned.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that's survived multiple recounts, a non partisan audit, a review by a conservative group and numerous lawsuits.

