 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers call for overturning election

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers, including one running for governor, spoke at a rally Tuesday in the Wisconsin Capitol urging support for the legally impossible act of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

“You’re not crazy,” Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly's elections committee, told the crowd.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who announced Saturday that he was running for governor, also spoke to the crowd, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Ramthun has led an effort to get Republicans who control the Legislature to take up a resolution he wrote to pull back Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, a move that GOP leaders have refused to make and that nonpartisan legislative attorneys say can't legally be done.

Jefferson Davis, former Menomonee Falls village president who has helped lead an effort to get lawmakers to further scrutinize the 2020 election and organized the rally, said the group’s goal “is to just force a vote.”

People are also reading…

Davis and event attendees had planned to conclude their rally by visiting the offices of lawmakers who serve on the Assembly rules committee, where Ramthun’s resolution has been assigned.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that's survived multiple recounts, a non partisan audit, a review by a conservative group and numerous lawsuits.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on

Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he welcomed a security dialogue with the West as his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine — signals that may indicate the Kremlin has opted for a diplomatic path for now despite Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News