Wisconsin Republican promises forensic election audit

Trump himself has been putting pressure on Wisconsin Republicans. Last month he called out the three highest ranking Republican legislative leaders, saying they were “working hard to cover up election corruption.” The Wisconsin Republicans said Trump was misinformed, but they have also facilitated more reviews of the election outcome.

There are almost no documented cases of election fraud in Wisconsin.

Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona where the type of audit envisioned by Brandtjen was done.