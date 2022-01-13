 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Republicans in court over absentee ballot boxes

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative push to effectively end absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin is scheduled to return to a courtroom on Thursday in a case that seeks to prohibit dropping ballots off anywhere other than at the local clerk's office.

The lawsuit is one of three on the topic and part of a multipronged attack on absentee ballot boxes by Republicans in Wisconsin. Republicans are also attempting to change state law to limit ballot boxes and force the bipartisan state elections commission to enact rules restricting their location.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren was scheduled to hear arguments Thursday on whether absentee ballots could only be returned by mail or dropped off at the local election clerk's office by the person who cast the vote. Events like “Democracy in the Park” where election officials accepted absentee ballots at more than 200 city parks in 2020 would be prohibited.

People are also reading…

The lawsuit brought on behalf of two Milwaukee voters by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is opposed by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voice For Justice, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

The voters who brought the lawsuit up for a hearing Thursday argue that it is wrong for the state elections commission to say that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.

Wisconsin state law is silent on drop boxes, leading to a push from Republicans who control the Legislature to pass legislation specifying where they can be placed. The elections commission has advised that local clerks can put drop boxes wherever they want, while some Republicans have said that is illegal.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last year vetoed Republican bills that would have limited the location of absentee ballot drop boxes and who could return the ballots.

The use of ballot boxes exploded in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are two other lawsuits on the same issue. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican candidate for governor, made similar arguments in a case she asked the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to take directly. It has not said whether it will hear the case and earlier ruled it would not take a ballot box challenge before it had worked its way through lower courts.

A third lawsuit was brought earlier this month by a voter from Hartland who is also represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. He is suing to overturn the state elections commission's rejection of a complaint he filed about ballot boxes.

On Monday, Republicans on a legislative committee voted to force the elections commission to adopt formal rules on ballot boxes, a move that could result in them being banned as soon as this spring, and likely more lawsuits.

The Republican push on absentee ballot boxes comes after President Joe Biden narrowly won the state over Donald Trump by just under 21,000 votes. A Republican-ordered investigation into the election is ongoing, even after numerous lawsuit, recounts and other probes have upheld Biden's victory and determined there was no widespread fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Africa joins race for COVID treatment pills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News