 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds

  • 0
Wisconsin Republican Convention

FILE - Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces her candidacy for office of Governor at Western States Envelope Company in Butler, Wis., Sept. 9, 2021. Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most closely watched and hotly contested races nationwide this year. But instead of spending the past year looking ahead to 2022, Republicans have spent a lot of time bickering with one another over 2020 and whether to endorse a gubernatorial candidate this year.

 John Hart - member image share, Wisconsin State Journal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most hotly contested races nationwide this year.

But instead of spending the past year looking ahead to 2022, Republicans have spent a lot of time bickering with one another over 2020 and whether to endorse a gubernatorial candidate this year.

“My hope is that this weekend is not a chance for very small differences in strategies to tear the party apart,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been the target of ire from some within the party. “That only benefits Democrats.”

The divisions will be on full display Saturday, as Republicans decide who to endorse for governor amid calls from one candidate and some party activists to back no one. Getting the endorsement requires support from 60% of delegates, and this year they will also have the option of voting to endorse no one.

People are also reading…

The gubernatorial candidates are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is the frontrunner; construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Tim Ramthun.

Donald Trump will hang heavy over the two-day convention. He’s not endorsed anyone in the governor’s race primary, but all four of the main candidates have met with him to try and get his blessing. Each of them have also questioned the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin.

The party's endorsement in the governor's race is important because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Being united is all the more important when facing an incumbent like Evers in a race that's a top priority for Democrats nationally.

This year, with many Republicans running as outsiders, there has been more pressure on the party — mostly from Nicholson — to back away from its typical endorsement process. That has created fractures within the party.

Nicholson, who is running as an outsider candidate, argued that endorsing a candidate ahead of the primary would create divisions unnecessarily.

“I think it’s an inappropriate process, prone to be manipulated by insiders," he said.

Nicholson initially said he didn’t want the party’s endorsement, then he backtracked and said he instead wanted there to be a “no endorsement” option. That is the recommendation that convention delegates will be asked to approve Saturday morning before hearing from the candidates. Delegates can also vote to endorse Nicholson.

Nicholson ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and did not receive the party’s endorsement before losing in the primary. He cites his own previous race as an example of why the party endorsing is a bad idea.

“The party got ahead of the primary, used the tail to wag the dog, and tried to influence the primary, for sure," he said.

Kleefisch, who did not get the party's endorsement for lieutenant governor in 2010 but won the primary by nearly 20 points, said she wants to win it this time. But Kleefisch said even if she doesn’t get it, as her race 12 years ago showed, she still thinks she will win the primary.

Michels did not return messages seeking comment. Michels has declined multiple requests to speak with The Associated Press since launching his candidacy three weeks ago.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said endorsements from the Republican Party won’t unite them, but instead “will likely fracture this primary even further.”

In addition to drama over the endorsement, the convention will also put on display tension over how Republicans have responded to the 2020 election. All four gubernatorial candidates favor dramatically overhauling how elections are run in the battleground state.

Vos has spent the past decade delivering win after win for the GOP but has been targeted by some for not pursuing Trump’s false claims of election fraud vigorously enough.

Ramthun, whose campaign for governor is focused on decertifying Biden's win in 2020, said recently that Vos should be prosecuted over his response to the election and in March said he wanted to punch Vos after being kicked out of a meeting.

Vos has rejected calls from Ramthun and others to decertify Biden's win, agreeing with attorneys who have said it's not legally possible. Vos did hire a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election, but last week put that probe is on hold.

Ramthun did not return messages seeking comment.

In addition to the governor's race, Republicans will be voting on endorsements for statewide races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and treasurer. The state Democratic Party convention will be June 25 in La Crosse. Democrats do not endorse.

The primary is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities  opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. 

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

Several prominent conservative groups are lining up behind Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth and the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List endorsements for Barnette arrive less than a week before the battleground state’s primary, and inject new intrigue and uncertainty into the outcome of a premier Senate race. The moves reflect concerns in some conservative and pro-Trump circles that Trump’s preferred candidate, Oz, doesn’t sufficiently reflect their views on abortion, guns or the culture wars being waged against Democrats.

McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says senators who visited Ukraine on Saturday have reaffirmed that the U.S. will back Ukraine until it wins its war with Russia. Joining the Kentucky Republican in the unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the visit a strong signal of bipartisan support from Congress and the American people. The Senate is working to approve a nearly $40 billion package for Ukraine. McConnell says it's in the national interest of the U.S. to help other countries deter wars of aggression before they start.

Arrested Hong Kong cardinal a fiery critic of Beijing

Arrested Hong Kong cardinal a fiery critic of Beijing

The 90-year-old retired Hong Kong archbishop who was arrested by Hong Kong police on national security charges has long been a fiery critic of Beijing and the Vatican's efforts to reach a working arrangement with the ruling Communists. Cardinal Joseph Zen left a police station on bail on Wednesday night following his arrest alongside other trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Support Fund. The group provided assistance to people arrested during 2019 anti-government protests. Zen's activism dates back decades, during which he built up deep distrust of the Chinese authorities. In 2018, the retired Hong Kong archbishop warned that a deal between the Vatican and China that cedes too much power to Beijing would place the country’s Catholic followers in a big “birdcage.” 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jerry Clark tells the story of John Insley Blair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News