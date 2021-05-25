Wisconsin Republicans quickly kill Medicaid expansion

Republicans who have long opposed expansion called the latest attempt a political stunt. Republicans say they don't want to move people from private insurance to the BadgerCare Plus plan and that they worry the federal money will dry up, forcing the state to pay a higher share for coverage.

Evers called the special session last week, promising to use $850 million of the $1 billion in federal money for a host of economic development projects. He called for saving the other $150 million.

Republicans have said if Evers wanted to fund those projects, he could instead tap some of the $2.5 billion coming to the state under the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Evers, in a statement after the vote, called it “breathtaking” that Republicans would turn down the $1 billion.

“I think we should be doing everything we can to make sure our economy bounces back from this pandemic, and this special session was about finding common ground and getting bipartisan support for our efforts,” Evers said. “Clearly, it’s disappointing Republicans don’t seem to take that responsibility seriously, and they’ll have to explain to Wisconsinites why they made the decision they did today.”