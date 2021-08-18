Wisconsin Republicans seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Elias, who is leading the Democratic Party’s legal fight against new voting restrictions, asks the court to throw out Wisconsin's current maps as unconstitutional, not allow them to be used for the basis of drawing new lines or any future elections. Democrats also ask the federal court to draw new maps if, as expected, Gov. Tony Evers doesn't sign into law maps drawn by the Legislature.

Elias did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the Republican motion.

The Legislature argued in its motion that there is also no basis to declare the current maps unconstitutional.

Democrats’ "meritless constitutional claims are a poor disguise for their premature attempt to beat everyone to the courthouse, thereby impeding ongoing state reapportionment efforts,” the Legislature argued.

Republicans also argued that the lawsuit could result in a judge drawing maps before lawmakers even get a chance to complete their work.

“Everyone agrees that new districts are needed with the arrival of new census data,” Republicans said in the filing by their attorney Kevin St. John, a former Wisconsin deputy attorney general. “The Legislature intends to provide them.”