Wisconsin Republicans to quickly kill Medicaid expansion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature planned Tuesday to convene then immediately end a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid.

Rejecting expansion means Wisconsin will miss out on a one-time bonus of $1 billion in federal money provided under the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Both the Senate and Assembly planned to gavel into the session at 1 p.m. and end it straight away with no debate.

Democrats have for years advocated to expand eligibility for the state's Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus. But Republicans have resisted full expansion, even though 38 other states have done it and taken the federal money that comes with it.

Evers last week called a special session for Tuesday, promising to use $850 million of the $1 billion in federal money the state would receive for a host of economic development projects. He called for saving the other $150 million.

“Don’t let politics get in the way of our economic recovery,” Evers tweeted Tuesday. “Expand BadgerCare so we can invest $1 billion into bouncing back from this pandemic.”