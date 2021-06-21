Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor

A third bill would disallow ballot collection events any earlier than two weeks before an election. They also would have to be located near the local clerk’s office and staffed by workers from those offices.

That change is in response to the Democracy in the Park event held in Madison city parks last year, where volunteers collected absentee ballots before the early voting period started two weeks prior to the election.

Trump argued in a lawsuit that no ballots should be counted that were collected at the Democracy in the Park events, or where election officials added missing information. On both of those claims, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Trump had raised the issues too late and that his claims lacked supporting evidence.

Three dissenting conservative justices said the laws need to be clarified, leading to the Republican-authored bills.

Another bill up for an Assembly vote would make it a felony for an employee of a nursing home or other care facility to coerce an occupant to apply for, or not apply for, an absentee ballot. It would also require the nursing home to provide notice to relatives when special voting deputies planned to be on hand to assist residents with casting their ballots.

