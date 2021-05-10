Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes

One bill up in the Senate on Tuesday would prohibit local election officials from filling out missing voter information on the absentee ballot certificate, which also serves as the envelope, that voters use to return ballots.

Trump sought to disqualify about 5,500 absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties where election clerks filled in missing address information on the certification envelope.

Clerks had been filling in missing information on the certification envelopes for a dozen elections prior to the 2020 presidential election, based in part on guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. After Trump lost, Republicans questioned the legality of the practice since state law doesn’t specifically allow it.

Under the bill, any absentee ballot missing information would be returned to the voter to fix. Officials who fill in the missing information would be guilty of election fraud, which is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and three years in prison.