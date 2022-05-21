 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

  • Updated
  • 0

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing.

It marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch's rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party.

The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Now the top candidates will fight it out without any official backing from the party.

Kleefisch got 55%, while “no endorsement” got 43% on the final ballot. The other candidates were all in the single digits.

People are also reading…

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in a race that’s a top priority for both parties nationally. In addition to Kleefisch, who polls have shown is leading the field, other candidates are construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

After the vote, Kleefisch declared victory, saying she feels “terrific” with getting majority support despite falling short of what was needed for the endorsement.

Kleefisch, the only woman running for governor, served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker between 2011 and 2019.

She described herself at the annual convention outside of Madison as a “tea party mom” and highlighted her victory in a 2011 recall election and her opposition to abortion.

“Now I’m not a biologist.” Kleefisch said. “But I am a woman and I will not let a man like Tony Evers tell me how I’m supposed to feel about Roe. I will win this because I can speak with a mother’s heart.”

She portrayed herself as a fighter, opposed to vaccine mandates, in support of school choice and the only candidate “tested against the liberal mob,” referring to protesters who demonstrated against Walker’s ending of collective bargaining for most public workers.

Michels, the most recent candidate to get in the race, dismissed attacks against him for living out of state part-time for years, calling them “garbage” and “political smear.”

“I am in this to win, but I am not here to tear down this convention or any other candidate for governor,” Michels said. He didn’t directly ask for an endorsement, saying he wanted attendees’ votes in August and November.

Nicholson, a former Marine, advocated for no endorsement, but he kept his name in consideration.

“I want Republicans to win and we can’t do that if our party is fractured,” he said. “An endorsement today does not put us in a position of strength.”

Delegates approved a rule change earlier Saturday that allowed for the “no endorsement” option.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who supports Kleefisch, downplayed the importance of winning the endorsement, likening it to a straw poll and saying it’s just one indicator of a candidate’s strength.

Evers has issued more vetoes than any governor in Wisconsin history in blocking the Republican-controlled Legislature’s agenda. A Republican governor would give the GOP the power to enact any laws it wished.

The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009, including the past three governor’s races. Winning that backing was crucial to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, focused his speech not on Democrats running against him but instead defending his record and attacking the media.

“I can’t even breathe without them taking my exhalation and distorting and twisting it,” Johnson said of the media. “My race is literally about the truth versus lies and distortion.”

Divisions within the Republican Party have been a distraction; Some Republicans have called for the ouster of Vos for not pursuing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud vigorously enough and refusing to decertify President Joe Biden’s win.

“We have no ability to decertify the election and go back,” Vos said, generating loud boos from many in the crowd. “We need to focus on moving forward.”

All of the GOP gubernatorial candidates have questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win in Wisconsin, even though the outcome has withstood recounts, lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

Ramthun, whose campaign for governor is focused on decertifying Biden’s win in 2020, told convention attendees that he would personally perform a “forensic audit” on both the primary and the general election.

“Election integrity is the No. 1 issue in the state,” he said to cheers.

Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the governor’s race primary, but all of the main candidates except for Nicholson have met with him to try and get his blessing.

In addition to the governor’s race, Republicans will be voting on endorsements for statewide races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The state Democratic Party convention will be June 25 in La Crosse. Democrats do not endorse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

Nearly three months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by victories on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan's Brendan Burchard retires after 53 years leading classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News