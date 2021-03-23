Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to take control of the state's share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and instead give lawmakers the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.

The GOP-controlled Assembly also passed bills that would prohibit the government and employers from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It also passed a proposal barring the closure of churches due to the pandemic. The Assembly was also voting on a bill requiring the governor to submit a plan for when all state employees will be back doing their jobs in offices, rather than from home.

“The intent behind them seems to be pandering toward the same kind of anti-science, anti-public health position that’s out there at the worst time possible," said Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, at a news conference before debate began.

Evers has promised to veto the measure giving the Legislature power over how the federal money is spent, and he's expected to veto the others as well.