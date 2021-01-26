Wisconsin revenue projections jump by $1.2 billion

Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee heralded the new, rosier forecast saying the state was “in a strong fiscal position.” Still, Rep. Mark Born, of Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green, said they were aware the good news comes as many families are struggling during the pandemic.

“That is why it is imperative that the next state budget ensures we spend within our means while also funding our priorities, something Wisconsin businesses and families have to do every single day,” they said in a joint statement.

Evers is slated to deliver his two-year budget to the Legislature on Feb. 16. Lawmakers will then spend the next several months revising it before they pass their version likely sometime in the summer. The new budget begins on July 1.

Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the new projections.

The fiscal bureau noted that IHS Markit has calculated a more pessimistic scenario where much of the country returns to lockdown status to combat the current COVID-19 surge. Consumer spending would not grow as much as projected, the unemployment rate would not decline as sharply and the national gross domestic product would not grow as much. The analysis firm said there's a 30% chance of that scenario playing out.

