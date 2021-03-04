 Skip to main content
Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers
AP

Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of schools clashed Thursday over reopening schools for in-person teaching, Act 10 and teacher unions and the private school voucher program.

Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly meet April 6 in the race to become superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have largely lined up behind Kerr while Underly has the backing of Democrats.

Underly touted her endorsement from the statewide teachers' union during a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee. She also criticized the Act 10 law passed a decade ago that effectively ended collective bargaining for teachers and cut their pay.

Kerr has praised the law and said Thursday that “I am not beholden to the teachers union.” Kerr is endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who signed Act 10 into law.

Kerr emphasized the need for schools to reopen for in-person teaching. Underly said everyone wants schools open, but the larger districts face challenges that smaller ones do not.

Underly supports freezing enrollment in the private school voucher program. Kerr is a voucher supporter, saying she wants to bring people on both sides of the issue together to chart a path forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

