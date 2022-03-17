 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette seeking reelection

  • 0
Election 2022 Wisconsin Secretary of State

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette announces Thursday, March 17, 2022, he will seek reelection in November during a news conference at the state Capitol in Madison.

 Todd Richmond - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette isn't ready to leave office quite yet. The 81-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall.

La Follette said during a news conference at the state Capitol that he's motivated to run because Republicans unhappy with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election want to shift election oversight from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state. The position has had nothing to do with elections during his 45 years holding the office, and La Follette said he wants to keep it that way.

"Many Democrats, of course, and some Republicans who I've talked to recently, say they believe I would be the strongest candidate to keep this office in the hands of a Democrat and therefore protected from election meddling," La Follette said.

La Follette is a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, a progressive who was Wisconsin's 20th governor, served in the U.S. House and Senate and ran for president in 1924.

People are also reading…

Doug La Follette was first elected as secretary of state in 1974. He served one term before stepping down in 1978 to mount a failed run for lieutenant governor. He successfully ran for secretary of state again in 1982 and has won reelection nine times since.

Republicans have gradually stripped the office of almost all its duties and staff and relegated La Follette to a cramped office in the Capitol basement. However, since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to the secretary of state.

The office hasn't played a role in Wisconsin elections since 1974; giving it election-related duties would require approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and the governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers likely won't give a GOP secretary of state new powers. Evers is on the ballot this fall as well, though, and a Republican governor might do so.

The four GOP candidates for secretary of state — state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, Dmitry Becker, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka — all have said the secretary of state should oversee elections.

Loudenbeck issued a statement saying La Follette wants to keep getting paid for doing nothing and people are responding to her call for shifting election oversight to the secretary of state's office.

“These are policy changes we should be talking about, and Doug La Follette wants to block them so he can protect the status quo and continue his do-nothing legacy," Loudenbeck said.

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls Putin a war criminal, Kremlin said "unforgivable"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News