Wisconsin Sen. Johnson says he hasn't decided on 2022 run

Trump endorsed Johnson in April and encouraged him to run. Last week, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, urged fellow conservatives to reject Trump's divisive politics and those Republican leaders who emulate him.

Johnson disagreed with his former colleague.

“I like Paul, but I think he, as many others, are just misdiagnosing the situation here," Johnson said. Trump's election was a continuation of the tea party movement that Johnson grew out of, the senator said.

Johnson dodged the question of whether he thought Trump, who urged his supporters on Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat and to march to the Capitol, bore any responsibility for the riot that ensued. Johnson said he had an opinion, didn't say what it was, but said he didn't think it rose to an impeachable offense.