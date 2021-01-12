Wisconsin Senate approves COVID-19 relief package

But it still contains proposals that Evers and others don't like, including limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers. It also extends the waiver of a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits only until March 14. Evers wants the waiver extended into July.

State health officials reported that the number of COVID-19 cases Wisconsin dropped for a fifth straight day Tuesday. The Department of Health Services reported 2,790 newly confirmed cases and 49 more deaths. The state has now seen 511,136 cases and 5,211 deaths since the pandemic began in March. The mortality rate as of Tuesday was 1%.

Debate on the merits of the bill was almost nonexistent. Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, who along with Republican Sen. Steve Nass cast the two dissenting votes, said people have been waiting more than 200 days for legislative action on the virus and the Senate should do better than the “D-” bill it was about to pass. Nass didn’t speak on the floor but put out a statement Monday calling the package “weak and ineffective.”