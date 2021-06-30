Wisconsin Senate passes $87 billion budget on to Evers

Debate began in the Senate around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Republicans touted their tax cuts, calling them historic. Democrats slowed the proceedings with long speeches lambasting Republicans for eliminating Evers' priorities. Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, accused Republicans of choosing to impose tax cuts rather than funding schools even though the state is flush with cash.

“(Republicans are) kicking the dust in the faces of our kids who have fallen further behind,” he said.

Sen. Dale Kooyenga, a Brookfield Republican, countered that the budget doesn't cut education funding and schools are set to receive “jaw-dropping” amounts of federal aid.

“I think this is a responsible budget,” he said.

Evers will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk. He could sign the budget into law, use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document more to his liking — he can strike words but can't add any — or veto the entire plan, although that's unlikely. If he does nothing during that window, the budget automatically becomes law.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said Wednesday morning that the administration was reviewing the spending plan as passed by the Assembly.