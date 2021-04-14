Wisconsin Senate set to approve Republican election changes

The proposals are part of a larger package of GOP-authored measures addressing issues former President Donald Trump and his supporters raised following Joe Biden's narrow win in battleground Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has complained about Republican attempts to make absentee voting more difficult, is almost certain to veto every one of them.

The bills up on the Senate floor on Wednesday don't make major changes to the absentee system. The most prominent measure would prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration. The bill comes after Republicans accused Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of handing over control of the November election in that city to partisan Democrats funded by a grant from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. The nonprofit's grants were funded by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.