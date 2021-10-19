Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was poised to vote Wednesday on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in Wisconsin.

One proposal would defund abortion providers by prohibiting them from participating in Medicaid except in cases of sexual assault or incest or if the woman's life is in danger.

Another bill would require doctors to tell women seeking abortions through a regimen of drugs that she could still change her mind after ingesting the first dose and could still continue the pregnancy.

A third bill would require doctors to ensure parents of unborn children who test positive for a congenital condition to receive information about the condition. A fourth bill would prohibit abortions based on an unborn child's sex, race or national origin.

The bills come as abortion rights supporters are concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that essentially legalized abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The Biden administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant. The law is the strictest curb on abortion in the nation.

Republicans control the Senate, making it all but certain the body will pass all four measures on to the Assembly. But the bills appear doomed; Republicans passed the proposals last legislative session only to see Democratic Gov. Tony Evers veto them. Evers is almost certain to veto any abortion restrictions that reach his desk this session as well and the GOP doesn't have enough votes to override him.

