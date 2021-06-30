Wisconsin Senate to take last votes on budget, send to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators were set to take their final votes on the state budget Wednesday and send the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The centerpiece of the two-year budget is a GOP-authored plan to cut $3.3 billion in income and property taxes, a move made possible by the state’s unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus.

The budget also would end an eight-year freeze on University of Wisconsin System undergraduate resident tuition and hold K-12 funding largely flat. In all, Republicans reduced spending by about $4.4 billion from what Evers proposed.

Debate on the budget was set to begin in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon with a final vote expected late Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget late Tuesday night after about eight hours of debate.

Republicans erased literally hundreds of Evers' proposals from the spending plan, including legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid, restoring union rights for state workers, raising the minimum wage and allowing judges to seize guns from people they deem dangerous.