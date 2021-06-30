Wisconsin Senate to take last votes on budget, send to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators were set to take their final votes on the state budget Wednesday and send the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers.
The centerpiece of the two-year budget is a GOP-authored plan to cut $3.3 billion in income and property taxes, a move made possible by the state’s unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus.
The budget also would end an eight-year freeze on University of Wisconsin System undergraduate resident tuition and hold K-12 funding largely flat. In all, Republicans reduced spending by about $4.4 billion from what Evers proposed.
Debate on the budget was set to begin in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon with a final vote expected late Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget late Tuesday night after about eight hours of debate.
Republicans erased literally hundreds of Evers' proposals from the spending plan, including legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid, restoring union rights for state workers, raising the minimum wage and allowing judges to seize guns from people they deem dangerous.
Evers will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk. He could sign the budget into law, use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document more to his liking — he can strike words but can't add any — or veto the entire plan, although that's unlikely. If he does nothing during that window, the budget automatically becomes law.
Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said Wednesday morning that the administration was reviewing the spending plan as passed by the Assembly.
She pointed to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo that said if Evers vetoed the entire budget the state would lose $2.6 billion in federal pandemic relief aid for Wisconsin schools, a possible signal that Evers isn't considering such a move.
No governor has vetoed the entire budget since 1931.
