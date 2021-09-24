Wisconsin Senate to vote on Gov. Evers' Cabinet secretaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate on Friday scheduled confirmation votes next week for four of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries.

Confirming the governor's pick for top-level administration posts had been a pro forma courtesy that morphed into a yearslong partisan battle waged by Republicans after the Democratic Evers was elected in 2018.

Scheduled for approval on Tuesday are Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes; and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.

All of them won unanimous, bipartisan support in committee votes.

Not on the list is Sandra Naas, Evers' pick to replace Fred Prehn on the Natural Resources Board. Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down until Naas is confirmed, even though his term is over.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit trying to force Prehn off the board, but a judge dismissed it. Kaul is appealing.