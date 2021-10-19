 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval Wednesday in the state Senate.

The measure is backed by Republicans and the state's hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don't have school the next day. The changes would not affect businesses covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which includes those with annual sales over $500,000.

Supporters say the changes will help smaller businesses struggling with the state's worker shortage and be a particular benefit over the summer and weekends when the need is highest for more workers.

The AFL-CIO opposes the measure, saying it rolls back child labor protection laws and supporters have not shown why the change is needed.

If the Senate passes the bill, it would then go to the Assembly. It would also have to be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

