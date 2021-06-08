Wisconsin Senate to vote on police chokehold restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin would be banned from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves, under a bipartisan bill the state Senate is scheduled to approve Wednesday.

The measure is one in a series of police reform bills making their way through the Wisconsin Legislature a year after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died after white police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Chauvin lost his job and was found guilty of murder. Numerous other shootings of Black people by white police officers across the country, including in Wisconsin, have placed greater attention on policing policies and accelerated calls for change.