Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad,” the resolution’s author, Republican Sen. Steve Nass, said during the debate. “This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows. It’s about the rule of law.”

Evers’ mask mandate is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard arguments in November and could issue a ruling at any point.

Wisconsin’s mask mandate, which took effect in August, is slated to run until March 20. If the state ordered is repealed, local orders in place in many of the state’s most populated areas, including Milwaukee and Madison, would remain in effect.

Twenty-three groups registered their opposition to the resolution, including ones that represent frontline health care workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, hospitals, public health officials and others. Among them are the Wisconsin Medical Society and the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

“The Governor’s mask mandate saves lives,” the Wisconsin Council of Churches said in a statement opposing the repeal. “Ending it will cost lives.” No groups had registered in support of the resolution before the Senate debated the bill.