Wisconsin superintendent candidate emails questioned

Underly's emails asked superintendents for their personal email addresses so she could send them something later that she didn't want to send over her district account.

“This is standard practice, to make sure taxpayer resources aren’t utilized and was done specifically to comply with state laws regarding use of public email — she is literally saying, don’t email me at work, talk to me only on my personal email,” said Underly campaign spokeswoman Alanna Conley Conley.

Conley did not address why Underly used her public email account to contact other superintendents, rather than her private email.

In a statement, Kerr said Underly was illegally campaigning using government resources. However, her campaign spokesman Ethan Hollenberger said the campaign does not plan to file a complaint with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

“She clearly does not understand the law,” Kerr said. "This is not ‘standard procedure’ as she suggests. Intentionally skirting state law is not a standard procedure. Anyone who thinks or says so is disqualified from holding public office.”

