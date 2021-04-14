Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can't limit capacity

“At a time when public health experts are imploring pandemic-weary Wisconsinites to stay vigilant, a faulty statutory analysis once again leads this court to undermine public health measures,” Bradley wrote.

The case was brought by the Mix-Up Bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin. They argued that the court's 2020 ruling blocking the governor's “safer at home” order set a precedent that requires such moves to be approved by the Legislature.

Assistant Attorney General Colin Hector, representing the Evers administration, said during oral arguments in December that ordering capacity limits was allowed under existing powers of the health department to address public health emergencies, as well as the court’s previous decision.

The attorney for the bar and the anti-abortion rights group said the state was trying to get around both the Legislature and the court’s precedent. He also argued that the case was moot, given that the order had expired. Evers’ administration brought it to clarify whether it could issue future orders.

