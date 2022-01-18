Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade.

The court was expected to issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments that are slated to last most of the day. There is also a federal lawsuit pending brought by Democrats that could be taken up after the Supreme Court issues its decision.

Redistricting, done every decade, is the process of redrawing the state’s political boundaries based on the latest census showing how populations have changed in neighborhoods, cities and counties since 2010. Mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party in future elections by packing opponents’ voters into a few districts or spreading them thin among multiple districts — a process known as gerrymandering.

The state Supreme Court, controlled by conservatives, ruled in November that it will adopt a “least change” approach and not make significant alterations to the current maps. That was a major win for Republicans, who drew the maps last time and have grown their majorities in the Legislature and in Congress since.

The state court, like the U.S. Supreme Court, also ruled that it would not consider the partisan makeup of districts when drawing legislative maps, saying it has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has received proposed maps from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic voters, the Republican congressional delegation, Senate Democrats, Citizen Mathematicians and Data Scientists and a coalition of groups including Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de la Frontera and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

All of those maps had to adhere closely to the current boundary lines in place, per the court's earlier order. The court said changes to the current maps should be limited to population shifts made apparent by the once-a-decade census.

Evers, for instance, submitted a map that would not be as favorable to Republicans as the one approved by the Legislature, but would still maintain their majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

Republican majorities in the Legislature grew after the map it drew was adopted in 2011. In 2018, Democrats won every statewide race but Republicans held more than 60% of legislative seats. Republicans blamed bad Democratic candidates, in part, while Democrats argued gerrymandering enshrined the GOP advantage.

Democrats wanted to scrap the current maps and draw new ones from scratch, but the Supreme Court did not allow it.

Republicans have a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and 21-12 majority in the Senate. They also hold five of eight congressional seats.

Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office in 2011, the last time redistricting was done. Evers vetoed the Republican maps last year, putting the battle in court. Evers called the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”

Democrats filed a lawsuit in federal courts and pushed for them to enact new maps, just as they have done in recent decades when the Legislature and governor couldn’t agree. The state Supreme Court last handled redistricting in 1964.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected an attempt by Republican lawmakers to end the Democrats' lawsuit. The federal court has deferred taking action on the Democrats' lawsuit and has not said whether it will take up the case after the state Supreme Court case is concluded.

Any challenge in federal court must deal with whether the maps comply with federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

